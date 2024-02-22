Luxury safari lodge leans towards inclusivity by launching a Kosher kitchen

As part of its commitment to rejuvenating mind, body and soul, JW Marriot Masai Mara has become more inclusive with the launch of a Kosher kitchen at its Baraka Lodges in Kenya. According to the safari luxury lodge, the launch of its kitchen comes in response to Kosher dietary practices gaining popularity in the hospitality industry, and an increased demand from Jewish and health-conscious consumers.

The hotel group said that its adherence to kosher standards aligned with ethical and sustainable food sourcing, and appealing to an ever-growing broader customer base. “We are proud to announce that Baraka Lodges Ltd T/A JW Marriott Masai Mara has associated with Kosher Certified South Africa (KCSA) to introduce ‘Kosher cuisine’ for our special guests whose tradition is of utmost importance even while on safari,“ said the hotel group. The luxury hotel said that under the leadership of Rabbi Avigdor Bokow and his team, Velvy Bokow and Aharon Bogatie with their extensive experience, provided guidance and introduced a pool of Mashgichim for Kosher clients globally.