Mesmerising, magical and crowd-free: Why you should travel in winter

Travelling in winter has many pros. We know it is not the same as basking in the sunshine with a cocktail in hand but there is a lot to be said for travelling in winter. A crackling fireplace, a bottle of red wine, listening to the rain and no queues – that should entice anyone to book a winter getaway.

There are a host of great benefits when travelling in winter – you just may need to look beyond the weather forecast. Do not let the lack of warmth get you down and stop you from exploring this magnificent country of ours. Read on to discover why you should take a break this winter.

Who would not want to book flights and quality accommodations at lower prices? Picture: Pexels/Adria Masi Lower prices, more value Who would not want to book flights and quality accommodations at lower prices? Travelling off-peak can be a blessing for the wallet. It can even open up the ability for you as a traveller to visit destinations that are beyond your budget during peak season.

Crowds are smaller in winter Despite there being a variety of reasons why you should travel during winter, the season prevents many people from holidaying. The benefit of winter travel is ease of access to leading attractions and experiences. Take advantage of a lack of crowds and traffic and enjoy the chance to spend more time doing what you want while on holiday and less time queuing.

You can escape the winter blues. Picture: Pexels You can escape the winter blues As winter approaches, the nights get darker, the temperature get colder, and we all get a little more miserable. Of course, this depends on where in the country you are. If winter promises to be more than a little gloomy, then escape your winter blues and visit somewhere warmer, like KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

You will look less like a tourist There is nothing that screams “tourist” more than runners, shorts, a brightly coloured T-shirt and a sunburn. Not only that, if you are from a dry province and are touring somewhere humid in the middle of summer, you are sure to be sweating as you sit in a crowded subway or walk down sunny streets. If you are travelling in the off-season, you will more probably be wearing clothing that helps you blend better with the locals and be more comfortable in the cooler climate.