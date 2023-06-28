Millennials are reshaping travel and embracing authentic experiences

Sadudee Sangnil, director at The Tourism Authority of Thailand in London, points out that younger travellers have a whole new approach when it comes to planning and enjoying their trips. According to Sangnil, this generation generally has more free time, so it’s no surprise that a recent study found that millennials can take an average of 5.6 trips per year, whereas Boomers typically take 3.5 trips annually.

Sangnil attributes this trend to the influence of social media and changes in culture, among other factors. “The use of smartphones to do research and make bookings has also made travel-related processes a lot less admin-intensive, which appeals to the younger generations who thrive on instant gratification,” says Sangnil. She also highlights the importance of self-care, the growing trend of solo travel among this generation is driven by a desire for self-discovery and exploring unfamiliar places along the way.

There has also been a uptick of young solo travellers to Thailand to enjoy not only adventure but wellness retreats too. Picture: Freepik “We have also witnessed an uptick in the number of young solo travellers coming to Thailand for not only adventures & nightlife but also to enjoy spa and wellness retreats. “This type of travel takes a more holistic approach – such as exploring the outdoors with hiking, spa experiences and meditation experiences,” she adds. Millennials are known for valuing experiences over material possessions. When it comes to travel, they seek authentic and immersive experiences that allow them to connect with local cultures, communities, and traditions.

“They often prefer staying in local accommodations, eating at local restaurants, and engaging in activities that provide a genuine sense of the destination.” Additionally, young travellers are increasingly conscious of their environmental and social impact when travelling. They prioritise destinations and accommodations that promote sustainability, such as eco-friendly practices, responsible wildlife tourism, and support for local communities.

They are more likely to choose eco-conscious transportation options and engage in activities that contribute positively to the environment and local economies. Millennials prioritise destinations and accommodations that promote sustainability, such as eco-friendly practices, responsible wildlife tourism, and support for local communities. Picture: Unsplash However, the primary driving force behind travel ultimately boils down to disposable income and the ability to afford it. # Locally, research conducted by Student Village and Youth Dynamix reveals that South African youth have a combined potential spending power of R303 billion per year, influencing their general lifestyle and spending habits.

Although international travel may be out of reach for many South Africans, Thailand remains a popular destination among young South Africans due to its rich culture, diverse experiences, and affordability. Regardless of their motivations, Sangnil emphasizes that “it is clear that the younger generation is reshaping travel and leading the way because they know what they want.” Social media has made it relatively easy for young travellers to plan their itineraries without much assistance from third parties.