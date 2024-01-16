MSC Cruises increases its footprint in the US with new home port in Galveston, Texas

The world’s third-largest cruise brand, MSC Cruises, announced another milestone in its ongoing US expansion with the opening of a brand-new home port for the line. According to the cruise line, Galveston, Texas, on the south coast of the US, will become the home for MSC Seascape from November 2025, becoming MSC Cruises’ fourth US home port.

The cruise line opened sales for year-round sailings from the port, offering seven-night itineraries with Sunday embarkation and said that guests will be treated to a unique itinerary sailing to stunning destinations in the Caribbean, including Costa Maya and Cozumel (Mexico) and Isla de Roatan (Honduras) with the first departure set for November 9, 2025. Commenting on this significant milestone, MSC Cruises’ CEO, Gianni Onorato, said that this announcement is the latest step in their strategy to continue to grow their US footprint. “Earlier this year we began operations from our third US home port, New York City, where we now sail year-round, and we are proud to add Galveston to that growing line-up alongside Port Miami and Port Canaveral.

“We are committed to bringing our newest, largest, most innovative ships to the US and are pleased that MSC Seascape will be more easily accessible to guests in central and western parts of the US through Galveston, as well as to our guests internationally via the well-connected international airport hub of Houston,” aid Onorato. MSC Cruises said that the innovative MSC Seascape elevates the family experience on board with an astonishing 7 500 square feet of dedicated kids’ facilities and cutting-edge amusement options. It also highlighted that guests can indulge in the state-of-the-art ROBOTRON robotic arm ride, two Lego rooms for ages 3–6 and 7–11, three concept spaces for teens, a VR 360º flight simulator, VR motorcycles and the immersive MSC Formula Racer, perfect for racing enthusiasts ready to get their adrenalin fix.