MSC Cruises offers bespoke luxury for Yacht Club guests as new flagship debuts in 2025

MSC Cruises said its guests can expect unparalleled personalised service and exclusive spaces when it’s world class cruise ship, MSC World America, sets sail for the Caribbean in April 2025. According to the cruise line, the new ship will feature its biggest and most luxurious MSC Yacht Club to date, specifically tailored for the US market.

“The new flagship will also be the first to feature seven on-board districts designed to let guests of all ages choose their own holiday adventure and get the most out of their time on board. “One of the ship’s seven distinct districts, the MSC Yacht Club, offers a secluded sanctuary within the excitement of the wider ship,” said MSC Cruises. The cruise line said as the demand for elevated cruise experiences grows, it is taking the lead by enhancing its industry-leading “ship-within-a-ship” concept and offering guests 152 luxurious suites with unparalleled personalised service and exclusive spaces.

An MSC Yacht Club owner’s suite. Picture: Supplied MSC Cruises highlighted that its Yacht Club features an expansive sundeck where guests can enjoy plenty of room to relax and take in sea views with an outdoor space spanning two decks. The lower deck will feature a bar and grill with an expanded seating area where guests can have breakfast and lunch or enjoy a cocktail while watching the sunset, while the upper deck is the perfect private oasis for lounging by the pool, taking a dip in the whirlpool or unwinding in a stylish private cabana. The cruise line added that the Yacht Club has ultra-luxurious multi-room owner suites and duplex suites perfect for families or larger groups travelling together.

MSC Yacht Club brand performance director, Cristian Comirla, said MSC World America will take their MSC Yacht Club product to new heights as the largest MSC Yacht Club in the North American market with exclusive amenities, top-notch service, and luxurious benefits. MSC Yacht Club’s dedicated restaurant on board its luxury flagship. Picture: Supplied “MSC Yacht Club offers a tranquil holiday for guests who prefer to have a more relaxing and secluded cruise experience, yet still have access to the excitement of the ship’s entertainment, speciality dining and other amenities. “MSC Yacht Club guests on MSC World America will also have access to Ocean House at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, providing an elevated experience at our private island in the Bahamas with a private beach and restaurant coupled with personalised service,” said Comirla.