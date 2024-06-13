MSC Cruises unveils family-friendly activities and services to expect when cruising with kids

With the northern hemisphere summer kicking off and the June school holidays around the corner in South Africa, MSC Cruises announced that it is expanding its award-winning kids and family programme with new entertainment and services, promising guests of all ages unforgettable experiences. According to the cruise liner families onboard MSC Cruises will have even more activities and services to choose from this summer, including a dedicated baby care service for babies as young as six months old to give parents the freedom to enjoy the ship, safe in the knowledge that their children are being cared for by dedicated and highly trained staff.

MSC Euribia’s, Baby Club Chicco Eco. Picture: Supplied It also said parents who still want to spend some quality time with their kids on board in the kids club, also now have the opportunity to do so at Doremiland Open House and Party. “Each day a time slot will be reserved when all Doremiland areas will be open. There will also be a big family party for parents and kids to play together once a cruise,” said the cruise line. Additionally, MSC Cruises unveiled its new MSC Original Family Game Shows, branded game shows in which all children are main stars but can challenge their parents as well.

“After the success of ‘MasterChef at Sea Juniors’, ‘Break the Wall’ and ‘MSC Dance Crew’, two new family game shows are now available as part of the family programme. ‘World Quest’, a geography-based trivia game and ‘Caravaggio’, a spy game show dedicated to art,” it said. The cruise liner said it now also has extended club hours for young guests aged 12 to 17, ensuring they have even more fun during their cruise and can enjoy the club every at sea days from 10am to 1pm and from 3pm to midnight and every port day from 3pm to midnight. MSC Seaview Teen Club. Picture: Supplied Commenting on the new services and activities, MSC Cruises’ Global Head of Entertainment, Steve Leatham, said at the heart of their business is family and they love creating unforgettable memories and holidays for everyone, especially for families.

“That’s why we proudly offer a fleetwide family programme of entertainment and activities that resonates with our valued guests. As a father of three boys, I know first-hand the incredible job our youth team does on board, not only in entertaining children and families but also in creating moments that can't be replicated anywhere else,” said Leatham. Corporate Senior Manager of Kids Entertainment, Matteo Mancini, also reiterated Leatham’s sentiments and highlighting the importance of family friendly activities. “We host more than 600 000 children and teenagers across our entire fleet every year, and we want to make sure every single one of them disembarks having had the best experience.