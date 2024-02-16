MSC Poesia guests to get a taste of SA and the world with celebrity chefs coming on-board

Guests travelling on-board the MSC Poesia are in for a treat and an international taste experience after MSC Cruises announced that it will welcome a trio of celebrity chefs on the ship. The cruise line said that South African celebrity chef, restaurateur and media personality Reuben Riffel; veteran Brazilian chef and restaurateur Allan Vila Espejo; and Michelin-starred Swedish chef, TV personality and author, Niklas Ekstedt, will serve up dishes from their respective countries during the second leg of the ship’s 2024 World Cruise.

MSC Cruises said that its enriched culinary programme will allow guests to discover the world through their palate whilst exploring 52 destinations across 31 countries on this once in a lifetime trip. “On top of the high-quality, international dining options that MSC Cruises’ guests have come to expect, those sailing the 2024 World Cruise can experience something extra special with menus crafted by a line-up of award-winning chefs. “These chefs are joining the world cruise at different intervals to prepare a complete menu from three to four courses, each showcasing the very best of their respective cuisines from around the world,” said MSC Cruises.