MSC Poesia guests to get a taste of SA and the world with celebrity chefs coming on-board

Guests travelling on-board the MSC Poesia are in for a treat and an international taste experience after MSC Cruises announced that it will welcome a trio of celebrity chefs on the ship.
The cruise line said that South African celebrity chef, restaurateur and media personality Reuben Riffel; veteran Brazilian chef and restaurateur Allan Vila Espejo; and Michelin-starred Swedish chef, TV personality and author, Niklas Ekstedt, will serve up dishes from their respective countries during the second leg of the ship’s 2024 World Cruise.
MSC Cruises said that its enriched culinary programme will allow guests to discover the world through their palate whilst exploring 52 destinations across 31 countries on this once in a lifetime trip.
“On top of the high-quality, international dining options that MSC Cruises’ guests have come to expect, those sailing the 2024 World Cruise can experience something extra special with menus crafted by a line-up of award-winning chefs.
“These chefs are joining the world cruise at different intervals to prepare a complete menu from three to four courses, each showcasing the very best of their respective cuisines from around the world,” said MSC Cruises.
Riffel will dazzle guests with a menu serving local flavours including authentic Cape spiced pickled fish, peppered Karoo lamb and malva pudding whilst chef Espejo will serve a menu including authentic Manioc soup, Bahia-style fish stew with vegetables and coconut milk and a traditional Brazilian chocolate coconut cake.
Ekstedt will serve dishes inspired by natural ingredients and his farm-to-ocean ethos including dishes such as poached lobster and confit salmon.
The cruise line also revealed that the chefs will also be on hand to greet guests in person as they taste their delicacies in the ship’s main restaurants and said that guests still wishing to explore far and wide in 2024 can book the last remaining cabins for shorter segments of the MSC World Cruises 2024.