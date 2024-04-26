Nature reserves where you can prioritize your winter fitness goals while enjoying the scenery

Contrary to popular belief, autumn and winter are the ideal months for outdoor activities and workouts. According to experts, exercising outdoors during cooler periods is perfect as you’re less likely to put heat stress on your body thus making your workouts feel easier.

It’s also the perfect time to smash your fitness goals, keep your metabolism going and also boost your mood as being outdoors is great for catching a good dose of vitamin D and some winter sun. Since the sun isn’t as harsh during this period, activities such as cycling, running, hiking, walking, trail runs and marathons are just some of the things you can do to stay fit. Another way to make these activities more fun is adding them to your weekend schedule and turning them into day activities with a post workout meal.

So if you’re interested in smashing those fitness goals whilst exploring spaces in and around your city, here is where you can go. Krantzkloof Nature Reserve, Durban A trail at Krantzkloof Nature Reserve in Kloof. Picture: Instagram Krantzkloof Nature Reserve in the leafy suburb of Kloof in Durban is a tranquil escape into nature, where breathtaking scenery, diverse flora and fauna, and exciting outdoor activities await.

You can discover the beauty of the reserve as you hike along scenic trails, marvel at cascading waterfalls, and immerse yourself in lush indigenous forests. With a variety of self-guided walks and viewpoints to explore, the park is perfect for day visits and a peaceful workout. Whether you’re a seasoned hiker, a nature enthusiast, or simply seeking a peaceful retreat, Krantzkloof Nature Reserve offers an unforgettable experience for all.

The reserve opens at 6 am and closes at 6pm. Entrance fees are R60 for adults and R30 for kids. Kloof has plenty of restaurants and cafés for a deserved post-workout meal. Klipriviersberg Nature Reserve, Johannesburg A little stream to cross on your hike at Klipriviersberg Nature Reserve. Picture: Instagram The Klipriviersberg Nature Reserve is conveniently located 10 km from the centre of Johannesburg, 5 km from Soweto and 25km from Sandton.

It is one of the largest proclaimed nature reserves in the Johannesburg Metropolitan area and boasts a surprising diversity of interests. They include larger game such as zebra, red hartebeest and black wildebeest. There are also items of botanical, geological, archaeological, historical and cultural interest. Red data listed and other protected species are also to be found. Hiking is the main activity when visiting this city spot and the reserve is open to the public from sunrise to sunset. Entry is free.

Groenkloof Yellow Trail, Pretoria Zebras on the trail at Groenkloof Nature Reserve in Pretoria. Picture: Website The Groenkloof Nature Reserve is located adjacent to the Fountains Valley at the southern entrance to Pretoria and was the first game sanctuary in Africa. It was proclaimed as a game sanctuary by the then president Paul Kruger on 25 February 1895. The 600 hectare reserve is managed by the Department of Nature Conservation.

The National Heritage Monument is located within the reserve and there are a variety of activities outdoor activities on offer including hiking, mountain-biking, game drives and horse riding and also a popular 4x4 route on the reserve. Apart from the abundant game, the reserve also hosts a large variety of bird life. It opens at 6am and closes at 6pm. Day hiking and mountain biking trails cost R51 per person and R32 for kids. Camps Bay to Hout Bay, Cape Town

A woman enjoys views of Hout Bay after a work out. Picture: Unsplash Walking or running with views of the ocean is always a great way to work out and this 22km route provides just that. With the distance you can cover all your steps from the beachfront in Camps Bay to Suikerbossie and down into Hout Bay village. You’ll get to enjoy views of Camps Bay and Clifton in the distance and Lions Head. When you reach the first set of traffic lights in Hout Bay village turn back up the short hill before a downhill coastal run all the way back to Camps Bay. Of course, its free and to reward you efforts, you can enjoy a breakfast or lunch at Camps Bay.

The Wilds Nature Reserve, Johannesburg Reward yourself with views of Johannesburg after hike. Picture: Instagram The Wilds Nature Reserve is a 16 hectare nature reserve on the outskirts of Houghton set against lovely koppies with well-developed indigenous gardens. Paths ramble across the hillsides with views of the city from various sides, mixing urban life with local vegetation. The Wilds provides a pristine natural environment with running waterfalls and fountains providing a gentle respite from the nearby inner city suburbs.