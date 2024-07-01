New hotel opens in Casablanca, marking a significant milestone for hotel group

COURTYARD by Marriott revealed that it is making headway in Africa with the grand opening of Courtyard by Marriott Casablanca Downtown in Morocco. According to the hotel group, this hotel is its first offering on the continent and it marks a significant milestone for the brand.

The hotel is in the heart of Casablanca’s new business district on Abdelmoumen Avenue and is conveniently located just 25 minutes from Mohammed V Airport. “With 109 stylishly designed guest rooms, family rooms and expansive suites with private terraces, this hotel is poised to become the premier destination for both business and leisure travellers,” said the hotel group. It added that said each room features a contemporary design, soothing lighting and a calming colour palette, complemented by the latest technology to ensure a seamless stay for all guests.

Reception at Courtyard by Marriot Casablanca Downtown. Picture: Supplied “Guests can indulge in a variety of dining experiences, starting with a sumptuous breakfast buffet. The hotel’s signature restaurant and bar offers a diverse and seasonal menu, all within the chic, high-ceilinged lobby area. “For a truly unique dining experience, the eighth-floor rooftop restaurant presents a breathtaking 360-degree panoramic view of Casablanca’s skyline, alongside a selection of tapas-style light bites,” they added. The group explained that the hotel’s rooftop also housed an inviting pool and a well-equipped gym, providing guests with relaxation and recreation options amid stunning city views.