Newlyweds dream honeymoon turns into a nightmare with bizarre ‘one-cup rule’ at filthy hotel

Magdalena Brylinska-Beaton, 36, and her husband Andrew Beaton, 37, had eagerly anticipated their long-awaited vacation after the wedding during the pandemic. However, their decision to take a chance on a two-star budget resort booked through “loveholidays” didn’t quite live up to their expectations.

The couple from Scotland, spent days tirelessly scouring the internet in search of an affordable beach getaway. Eventually, they settled on the Sun Club El Dorado, located in the supposedly “picturesque” Puig de Ross resort. Magdalena told “The Mirror”: “We read some negative reviews, but there were also a few positive ones that suggested it wasn’t as bad as people made it out to be.” In total, the couple paid approximately £860, approximately R15 900, which included transportation and additional luggage fees.

While they were aware that the hotel was advertised as basic, cleanliness and hygiene was their primary concern since they planned to spend most of their time exploring outside the resort. Unfortunately, their were red flags from the word go. Upon arrival the driver asked where they’ll be staying, and when he heard Sun Club El Dorado he laughed, suspicious much? According to Magdelena they were given colourful paper cups at the reception and when she was ready to order a refreshing sangria the bartender looked at her with confusion and asked: “Where’s your cup? Didn't they give you cups when you arrived?”

Shocked by the request Magdalena couldn’t help but burst into laughter, thinking. # Turns out that these colourful cups they received were meant to be used for all their drinks during their stay - not just for the sangria, but also for tea, juice, soda and even other alcoholic beverages for the rest of their stay. Magdelene decided to buy cleaning products and clean the filthy shower and bathroom by herself. Picture: Freepik And of course, the bathroom or rather, the state of it, was what truly upset the couple: dirt, hairs, and stains marred the surfaces, creating an atmosphere of filth rather than the pristine oasis they had envisioned.

Ain’t no honeymooning in filth. Despite attempts to contact reception for assistance, their pleas went unanswered. So, she decided to buy cleaning products and clean the filthy shower and bathroom by herself. Fed up with their disappointing experience, the couple decided to find another hotel in Palma, the capital of the island. They eventually secured a more suitable accommodation at Hotel Tal El Arenal. Although the rest of their holiday was enjoyable, Magdalena vowed never to book with loveholidays again.

"What I’ve learned is that times are changing, if you book cheap it’s a disaster," she said. “I will not book a holiday with loveholidays for the rest of my life.” In response to the incident, loveholidays expressed regret for failing to meet Magdalena’s expectations and issued a partial refund for the unused nights. The hotel’s spokesperson acknowledged the discrepancy between advertised photos and the actual conditions, attributing it to the common practice of showcasing the best images.