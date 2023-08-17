Norwegian Cruise Line introduces ‘Norwegian Viva’ as part of its luxurious Prima Class

The Norwegian Viva just started its first exciting trip last week. It was only last year when NCL introduced the first ship of this kind, the Norwegian Prima. These special ships are changing perspectives about cruising. They are designed for extra luxury, providing an experience akin to staying in an exceptionally lavish hotel and a vast ocean resort, simultaneously.

Additionally, these ships incorporate the latest technology and offer top-tier service. On-board the Norwegian Viva, passengers can wine and dine, bask in refreshing infinity pools and unwind in soothing hot tubs. The ship even features a dedicated zone with virtual reality games and exhilarating attractions like a three-level race track situated directly on the vessel. The core essence of this ship is to create an unforgettable journey, delivering an experience that transcends the ordinary.

In 2022, "news24" stated that Nick Wilkinson, the regional vice-president for the Middle East and Africa at Norwegian Cruise Line, expressed that the cruises being offered are a fantastic opportunity for South African travellers to either venture into the world of cruising or to enjoy a unique cruise experience exploring Southern Africa and beyond.

Alongside sustainable travel, wellness has become a popular travel trend, with it, the demand for wellness cruising. Therefore, the Norwegian Viva's magnificent Mandara Spa offers cruisers self-care and a haven to relax, recharge and rejuvenate on their voyage. According to "Everyday Health", wellness tourism takes various shapes and aims to enhance overall well-being. It can mean planning a dedicated wellness-focused trip, such as a yoga retreat in the mountains. Alternatively, it involves integrating healthy activities into regular travel, like visiting a hot spring during a family vacation or getting a massage at a spa during a work conference.

Therefore the ship offers plenty of views overlooking the ocean and with water a central theme, the spa showcases a breathtaking two-storey waterfall, healing pools and an experiential muti-sensory shower to truly help you experience peace and self care. A steam room, salt room, ice room and the first-ever charcoal sauna at sea are housed in the unique Thermal Suite. The extensive treatment menu includes, among others, beauty therapy and aesthetic treatments, acupuncture and massage. Passengers can also exercise at the top-end Pulse Fitness Centre.

Hence, Kevin Bubolz, vice-president and managing director Continental Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA) said: “At Norwegian Cruise Lines, we understand that wellness is not a fleeting trend but a lifestyle that many of our travellers embrace.” Further stating that the Norwegian Viva passengers can seamlessly take their of their wellness while enjoying their vacation on open sea. Stairway with poolside. Picture: Supplied The Mandara Spa is accessible to passengers 24/7, providing an ideal opportunity to indulge in some pampering when the ship cruises non-stop between ports. It also offers a welcome retreat after sightseeing excursions.

"The launch of the Norwegian Viva reflects our commitment to providing exceptional on-board experiences for our passengers. With enhanced luxury, state-of-the-art facilities and wellness offerings, we also aim to exceed expectations,“ Bubolz adds. “Travellers new to cruising or seeking a next-level experience are invited to embark on a journey with us and discover why a cruise on the Norwegian Viva is a cruise like no other.” Norwegian Viva highlights:

A nine-day Mediterranean tour: Italy, France & Spain cruise sails from Lisbon to Rome, showcasing the best of the Mediterranean. From Barcelona’s inspiring architecture to the fine wines and culinary delights of Provenance and hillside vineyards and quaint villages of Tuscany, this cruise offers a feast for the senses. A nine-day Greek Isles & Italy tour: Santorini, Mykonos and Florence cruise sails from Athens to Rome, revealing the magic of the Greek Islands.