Norwegian Cruise Line announced that Norwegian Dawn will be making a comeback to Africa and South African shores in November 2024. According to the luxury cruise line, cruisers will be spoilt for choice with South African cruises perfect for a 2-for-1 holiday, allowing cruisers to visit multiple destinations in one trip.

“Norwegian Dawn will return for yet another season in November 2024. Highlights include visits to Kenya, the Seychelles, Mauritius, Madagascar, Mozambique, and South Africa. “The popular intensive African voyage from Cape Town will return for a second season, this time sailing for 18 days along Africa’s west coast to Lisbon, Portugal,” said NCL. The luxury cruise line said that guests can look forward to three extraordinary journeys including:

A 16-day Cruise to Africa, sailing 22 November 2024 and departing Dubai and visiting Oman, Kenya, Tanzania, the Seychelles, Madagascar, and Mauritius A 12-day Cruise to South Africa, sailing 17 January 2025 and departing Cape Town and making stops at Mossel Bay, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), Richards Bay, Mozambique, Madagascar, Reunion Island, and Mauritius And an 18-day Cruise to Africa, sailing 12 March 2025 departing Cape Town and visiting Namibia, Cape Verde, Angola, and the Ivory Coast.