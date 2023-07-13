Nurturing wellness on the go: A guide to staying healthy while travelling

Embarking on a journey to explore new destinations is an exhilarating experience. However, maintaining good health while travelling can be a challenge due to changes in routines, environments, and exposure to different climates. By following these simple yet effective tips, you can ensure a healthy and fulfilling travel experience.

Plan ahead Before setting off on your adventure, it's essential to research your destination. Familiarise yourself with potential health risks, necessary vaccinations, and any specific health advisories or precautions. Consult with a healthcare professional to ensure you have the appropriate immunisations and medications for your destination.

Stay hydrated Travelling often involves long flights, exposure to different environments, and increased movement activity. To maintain optimal health, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout your journey. Carry a reusable water bottle and refill it regularly to avoid dehydration. Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol and caffeinated beverages, as they can further dehydrate your body.

Healthy eating habits One of the joys of travelling is indulging in local cuisine, but it's important to strike a balance between enjoying new foods and maintaining a healthy diet. Seek out fresh fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins wherever you go. If you are tempted by street food, prioritise eateries with lots of customers to guarantee freshness. Carry nutritious snacks, such as nuts or granola bars, to curb hunger between meals.

Regular exercise Maintaining an exercise routine while travelling can be challenging, but it's crucial for your overall well-being. Take advantage of opportunities to explore your destination on foot or by bike. Engage in outdoor activities like hiking, swimming, or yoga, depending on the location.

Additionally, make use of hotel gyms or find exercise routines that can be done in your hotel room or outdoors. Prioritise sleep Quality sleep is vital for recharging your body and mind. Travelling often disrupts your sleep patterns, especially when crossing time zones.

Establish a bedtime routine that includes winding down before sleep, avoiding screens and creating a comfortable sleep environment. Consider using earplugs, an eye mask, or a white noise app to ensure a restful night's sleep, even in unfamiliar surroundings. Practice good hygiene

Maintaining good hygiene is crucial for preventing illness while travelling. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, especially before eating or after using public transportation. Carry hand sanitizer for situations where hand washing facilities are not readily available. Avoid touching your face to minimise the risk of transferring germs. Protect yourself from the sun

If you're travelling to a sunny destination, protect your skin from harm. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF, wear a wide-brimmed hat, and use sunglasses to shield your eyes. Seek shade during peak sun hours to minimise sunburn and the risk of heatstroke. Be mindful of jet lag