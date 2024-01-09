Oceania Cruises reveals new voyages for 2024/2025

Oceania Cruises has announced that its 1 250 guest ship, Riviera, will explore the continents of Africa and Asia at the end of 2024 and into 2025, with three brand-new itineraries. The cruise, the jewel of the itineraries is a once-in-a-lifetime 59-day grand voyage that offers guests the opportunity to explore ports across Africa and Asia.

Frank del Rio, the president of Oceania Cruises said the longer, destination-immersive voyages offered curious, well-travelled guests the chance to explore some of the most off-the-beaten-path ports in the world, all from the elegant surroundings of Riviera. “Sailing from Europe to Asia, via both coasts of Africa, is a true bucket list journey, combining iconic cities and unknown gems, with our incredible on-board service and the best value in luxury cruising, these voyages are hard to resist,” said Del Rio. Riviera will sail from Barcelona, call at the Canary Islands, before heading down the western coast of Africa, with days at sea punctuating enticing ports in Senegal, Gambia, Ghana and an overnight stay in Walvis Bay, Namibia.

“At the journey’s most southern point, guests will enjoy an overnight stay in Cape Town before heading up the eastern coast via Madagascar, for an overnight stay in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania; and then across to the Seychelles, Maldives, Thailand, Malaysia, before the journey culminates in an overnight stay in Singapore,” said the cruise line. Offering the largest standard staterooms at sea and home-away-from-home residential-style luxury, Riviera’s new itineraries range from 27 to 59 days, travelling from Europe across Africa and Asia. “Riviera will also take guests to smaller, more niche ports across the globe, stopping at Antsiranana in Madagascar, Hambantota in Sri Lanka, Sao Tome and Lome in Togo.