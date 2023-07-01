Pangolin Collection launches club allowing holiday home owners to travel the world while getting paid

Short-term rental owners or holiday home owners who list their properties on the Pangolin Collection will now have access to the Pangolin Club, opening a world of exclusive benefits for them, says Pangolin Collection. According to them, their new club, Pangolin Club for holiday home owners, will make their leisure property work twice as hard and reward them with club membership, offering exclusive rates on local and international travel, plus other travel perks.

The Pangolin Collection is an online booking platform that consists of a curated and vetted portfolio of premium properties and serves as an additional marketing channel for short-term rental owners looking to increase exposure of their properties and, in turn, generate more bookings. According to the Pangolin Collection, membership to its club is accessible through successfully listing your property in the Pangolin Collection or purchase 1 of 111 limited Pangolin Collection NFTs. The owners’ club affords members an array of perks and benefits, including 50% off seven-night stays throughout the Pangolin Collection (limited blackout dates apply), 20% off all stays less than seven nights even during blackout dates, the ability to exchange weeks in the Pangolin Collection to travel throughout The Registry Collection’s exclusive portfolio of over 150 premium international destinations, access to a dedicated member liaison/concierge to help members plan and organise their travels throughout the year, and a Xapo Bank USD and Bitcoin Account, with a linked global debit card and the first year’s fees included.

Commenting on the Pangolin Club, Euphoric Leisure’s founder, Dean McLuckie, said there are two types of investments. “One is an investment that makes you money while the other is an investment that saves you money. Owners with a property listed in the Pangolin Collection get the best of both worlds – saving money on travel while making an enhanced return on their property through short-term rentals.” McLuckie said that if you do not currently own a holiday home but would like to become a member of the Pangolin Club, you will need to invest in a Pangolin Collection NFT in order to gain access to the club. However, these NFTs are incredibly scarce as there are only 111 in the collection.