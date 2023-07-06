Pearl Modiadie shares throwback of Seychelles baecation

Radio host and TV personality Pearl Modiadie wants to travel back in time and enjoy her baecation in the Seychelles all over again. The Republic of Seychelles is an archipelagic state and country consisting of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean.

She posted sultry pictures on socials Instagram and Twitter reminiscing on her recent baecation with her new bae. 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/gLfv8ZcpEZ — 𝐏![CDATA[]]>𝐞![CDATA[]]>𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐫![CDATA[]]>𝐥 𝐌![CDATA[]]>𝐨![CDATA[]]>𝐝![CDATA[]]>𝐢![CDATA[]]>𝐚![CDATA[]]>𝐝![CDATA[]]>𝐢![CDATA[]]>𝐞 (@PearlModiadie) July 4, 2023 She wrote: “Time travel back to the days of sun kissed skin and the breath taking beauty of white sand beach.” In the image, she is seen wearing a detailed one arm black bathing suite with white trimmings on the ruffles. She is also seen kneeling on a transparent kayak and enjoying sun, beach and cyan waters.

According to Modiadie, in information that has since been edited out of the post, she told her new beau that she had wanted to take a picture on the kayak. She revealed that bae searched the island high and low for the kayak, however, he was not very successful but fate intervened, clearly. The radio personality said when she and bae went out, the kayak was there...