There are many costs associated with emigrating to another country and if you’re planning to permanently leave South Africa and seek residence in Germany, having a South African Driver’s License could come in handy. According to German journalist, Johanna Rudiger, and South African expat living in Germany, Nonhle Beryl, you should be prepared to pay between €2600 to €3500 (R53079,16 to R 71452,71) if you’re looking to get a German Driver’s Licence.

She highlighted that converting her South African driver’s licence ended up costing far less, between €22 to €25 at the time and didn’t even require her to do a driver’ test. “When I first moved to Germany, I already had my driver’s licence and I could convert it to a German driver’s licence by handing my South African driver’s licence to the German Licensing Department and I paid, I think it was €22 or €25,” said Beryl. Beryl emphasised that having your South African driver’s licence before you make the move is crucial for this process to work because you can’t move to Germany then come back to South Africa to get your licence done if you didn’t have one.