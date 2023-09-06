Pullman's Cape Town City Centre Hotel ready to host travellers

The Pullman Cape Town City Centre, the first property under the Pullman Hotels & Resorts brand in South Africa, is located in the Triangle House, a renowned skyscraper standing at 104 metres. This building offers guests stunning views of Table Mountain, the Atlantic ocean, and the majestic cityscape of Cape Town. The hotel draws inspiration from its urban surroundings and combines contemporary architecture with unique experiences and tailored hospitality.

The Triangle House, known for its distinctive architecture, was constructed by Murray & Roberts Construction (now Concor) between 1991 and 1993. Its iconic cruciform or triangular design ensures that every room on all floors enjoys plenty of natural light, the refreshing coastal breeze, and captivating vistas. Pullman Cape Town City Centre provides convenient access to the vibrant cultural, entertainment and business districts.

Its strategic location, just a short distance from the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and Bree Street, the city's culinary hub, makes it an excellent choice for business and leisure travellers. Paul Stevens, chief operating officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye at Accor, said: “It is truly exciting to see Accor’s presence continue to grow in South Africa with the introduction of the first property under the Pullman brand. “The Pullman Cape Town City Centre is poised to amplify the brand’s presence and encapsulate the essence of the city – a fusion of hidden gems, adventurous escapades and innovative business prospects, beckoning guests from every corner of the world.

“Cape Town, with its blend of cosmopolitan allure and natural beauty, stands as an irresistible destination for both leisure explorers and business pioneers.“ Olivier Granet and David Damiba, managing partners and key executives at Kasada, expressed their excitement about acquiring the Pullman Cape Town City Centre. They believe their expertise will enhance the hotel’s appeal to guests and the local community. Their vision is for the Pullman Cape Town CBD to become a prominent business destination in the city.

Additionally, the hotel is designed to reflect the vibrant city atmosphere, with each room equipped with modern amenities that allow guests to personalise their experience. When not working or exploring the city, guests can enjoy various dining options, including fine dining, poolside gourmet pizzas and sundowners at the bars. Pullman Cape Town City Centre offers extensive event and conference facilities, with seven flexible meeting spaces for gatherings of various sizes.