Qatar Airways flying high with four wins at 2023 Business Traveller Awards

Qatar Airways has hit the jackpot at this year's Business Traveller Awards held at London's Royal Garden Hotel. As the official airline of Qatar, they've once again shown why they're a global favourite, taking home four awesome awards: Best Long-Haul Airline, Best Business Class, Best Middle Eastern Airline and Best Inflight Food & Beverage.

In addition, Qatar Airways' home base, Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha, Qatar, got some love too, snagging the title of Best Airport in the Middle East and coming second on the world stage. Eric Odone, Vice President of Sales, Europe at Qatar Airways, and Gary Kershaw, Regional Manager, UK and Ireland at Qatar Airways, attended the award ceremony to accept the awards on behalf of Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport. Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker, said: “Our success at this year’s Business Traveller Awards confirms Qatar Airways’ stature as the world’s leading airline and provides yet another demonstration of our ongoing commitment to being the best.

“Qatar Airways is dedicated to providing nothing short of an unparalleled passenger experience built on the tenets of excellence and luxury.” The airline is delighted that their flagship product, the Q-Suite, and their top-tier Business Class service have been recognized as the best globally. Additionally, they are actively expanding their network, engaging in exciting sports and cultural partnerships, and ensuring passengers receive a top-notch experience.