Radisson Blu Hotel Durban Umhlanga receives 2 awards from Durban Tourism as it celebrates first-year milestone

The Durban Tourism Board has given Radisson Blu Hotel Durban Umhlanga the stamp of approval by awarding it with two prestigious awards, the Visitor Experience & Restaurants Award as well as the Meetings, Exhibitions and Special Events (MESE) Award. These accolades are a testament to the outstanding commitment to excellence and dedication to providing unparalleled guest experiences after it recently celebrated its first anniversary.

According to the new comer, the Visitor Experience & Restaurants Award recognises the hotel’s unwavering commitment to ensuring guests have an exceptional stay, where every moment is infused with comfort, luxury, and warm South African hospitality and the 2nd award, the MESE Award, recognises the hotel's exceptional ability to host and facilitate a wide range of meetings, exhibitions, and special events. “From the moment guests step into the hotel's modern and stylish lobby, they are greeted by a team of passionate professionals who strive to exceed expectations. Its renowned FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar restaurant offers a tantalising array of culinary delights, creating a truly memorable dining experience for visitors from near and far,” said the hotel.

Themba Mpofu, Acting General Manager for Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga, said they’re incredibly proud to have received these prestigious awards from the Durban Tourism Board. “They serve as a testament to our team's dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service to our guests. “Our hotel's first-year milestone is already a remarkable achievement, and these awards further solidify our position as a leader not only within Durban but within South Africa's thriving hospitality industry," said Mpofu.