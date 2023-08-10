Radisson Hotel Group bolsters its portfolio in Morocco with the addition of new hotel in Saidia

Radisson Hotel Group revealed that it is expanding its presence in Morocco with the opening of Radisson Blu Residences, Saidia. Radisson Blu Residences, Saidia is the groups 8th hotel in the country in the heart of one of the most popular seaside destinations in northern Morocco and bolsters the Group’s portfolio to 3 hotels in Saidia.

The new hotel has 13 contemporary units made up of suites, studios, and apartments with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and the region’s renowned landscapes. It is also fully equipped with modern appliances and amenities, expansive living areas and kitchens, as the residences provide unparalleled comfort whether travelling alone or with a family. The hotel said guests can enjoy the two large pools to cool off from the sun, take a stroll along the pristine beach known as the “Blue Pearl” for its crystal blue waters, or explore the beautiful Mediterranean flora, whilst they can also access the hotel’s spa and traditional Moroccan hammam for an authentic Moroccan experience.