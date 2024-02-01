Radisson Hotel Group is rolling out its first safari hotel in South Africa

Just last year, Radisson Hotel Group launched its first hotel on the tropical island of Réunion with the opening of Radisson Hotel Saint Denis. And now, the hotel group is excited to share the opening of Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit, its first Safari hotel in Africa. This marks their 11th hotel in South Africa.

The hotel is strategically located between Kruger National Park and Blyde River Canyon, just 2km outside Hoedspruit and 20 minutes from Eastgate Airport. Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Africa and SEAP, Radisson Hotel Group said: “We are thrilled to open the doors of our first safari-inspired hotel in South Africa. “The opening of Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit marks our 11th hotel opening in South Africa and completes our own Golden Triangle Safari offering with exquisite properties in Cape Town and the recently opened Radisson Blu Resort Mosi-oa-Tunya in Livingstone.

“What makes this special is its stunning views of the Drakensberg mountains, the highest in Southern Africa. The hotel offers a variety of activities like safaris, horseback trekking, and hot air balloon rides to soak in the beautiful surroundings.” The hotel has 138 rooms and suites with a modern Scandinavian design, blending in with the African environment. You can choose from standard rooms with lovely views to Premium Suites with private pools. Additionally, Radisson Hotel Safari Hoedspruit has a peaceful spa with a green roof and lovely views. It offers relaxing treatments, a health bar, a salon, and a steam room. There's also a 24/7 gym with modern equipment.

The hotel also has five meeting spaces, including boardrooms and a large hall for events with up to 200 guests. It's a great place for both relaxation and business gatherings. When it comes to dining, there are three restaurants. Mirage offers South African and Lebanese-inspired cuisine with outdoor seating, Pegasus serves Mediterranean, Italian, Mexican, and American dishes alongside a pool, and Boma lets you enjoy popular African delicacies by a crackling fire under the night sky. The opening of Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit not only expands the group's portfolio but also presents an opportunity for guests to engage with the rich natural and cultural offerings of the Limpopo province, making it a landmark addition to Radisson Hotel Group's presence in Africa.