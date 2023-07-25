Radisson Hotel Group looks forward to an exciting second half of 2023 after reporting a strong growth for the first

With the first half of 2023 drawing to a close, the Radisson Hotel Group revealed that it has had a strong first half of 2023 with strategic growth across the portfolio being delivered in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) with milestone openings and signings. According to the group, it welcomed more than 100+ hotel openings and signings in APAC and EMEA since the beginning of the year and has continued to lead on its growth and expansion plan in the first half (H1) 2023 focusing on strategic geographical expansions and a new brand architecture with the addition of the art’otel brand, which offers a unique value proposition to owners and guests that blends art with a lifestyle experience.

“Across EMEA, H1 2023 growth included the addition of more than 8 000 keys through signings and openings across different brands in key destinations such as Greece, Germany, UK, Italy, Switzerland, France, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria. “Key signings and openings include the opening of Radisson Collection Hotel Santa Sofia Milan the signing of Radisson Blu Hotel, Rome EUR and Radisson Blu Hotel, Abuja CBD, as well as the signings of Radisson Residences Limassol in Cyprus and Radisson Hotel Mersin in Turkey, scheduled to open in Q1 2024,” said Radisson Hotel Group. Commenting on the good results, Elie Younes, executive vice-president and global chief development officer at Radisson Hotel Group, said they look forward to an exciting second half.

“Over 65% of our owners have more than one hotel with us and this is thanks to the trust of our partners, relevance of our brands and servanthood of our people. We look forward to an exciting second half of the year and wish everyone a relaxing summer break,” said Younes. Ramsay Rankoussi, vice-president, development, Africa & Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group said a superb indication of their growth in Africa is the materialisation of their pipeline into openings, where they have led consistently the biggest market share for the last 36 months, translating to a commendable 15% growth on their African portfolio, year-on-year, placing them well on track to reach their objective of 150 hotels within the next five years from 100 hotels today. “Our rate of materialisation and openings is a testament not only to the quality of our pipeline but also reflects our conversion strategy in repositioning existing hotels under one of our brands.