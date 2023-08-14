Raise your glass to Cape Town's best cocktail bars

As the sun sets over the iconic Table Mountain and the city lights begin to twinkle, Cape Town's cocktail culture comes alive, inviting you on a sensory journey that marries flavours, ambiance, and hospitality. The Planet Bar at Mount Nelson

The Planet Bar is a popular spot for both locals and travellers. It offers a unique experience with expert mixologists creating classic cocktails with a modern flair. If you’re a Vodka fan, one of the signature drinks, is the Million Roses, which combines premium vodka, Mount Nelson honey, fresh grapefruit juice, and a hint of rose water. It’s then finished with local MCC for a touch of celebration and is elegantly served in a champagne flute. Mount Nelson’s sommelier Keegan Terry, who uncorks his signature cocktail, Million Roses, said: “It’s a twist on the original cocktail from the Grand Europe, a stylish and storied Belmond Hotel in central St. Petersburg. We named this cocktail Million Roses after the vast rose gardens that garnish Mount Nelson’s grounds.”

The Wine Shop located on Loop Street. Picture: Supplied The Red Room by Chefs Warehouse The Red Room bar offers a distinct and engaging experience for visitors, characterized by its skilfully crafted cocktails and an extensive selection of beverages. Experience a culinary delight that honours Asia's rich tea and spice heritage by indulging in the revered Chefs Warehouse tapas for two offering.

This concept presents an enticing assortment of small, flavourful plates that beautifully highlight the diverse range of Asian flavours. It wouldn’t be winter without a celebration of brandy, so I’ve created a refreshing, spicy, sweet and savoury cocktail I’ve called Gingerbread Rooibos,” Jennifer Hugé, FYN’s Beverage Director, adds. That’s yes for all brandy lovers, which the majority South Africans are, heya!

FYN’s cocktail menu is a true testament to creativity and quality. Picture: INSTAGRAM Satisfy your desire for meticulously crafted drinks at FYN Restaurant. Situated on the fifth floor, this establishment offers an unparalleled bar experience. Having earned the impressive rank of #37 on the esteemed World's 50 Best Restaurants list, FYN presents an exceptional culinary journey that encompasses inventive cocktail innovations, redefining taste and visual appeal. Delight in custom-made cocktails that push the limits of flavour and presentation. Enjoy your libation on the balcony, providing a stunning vantage point to admire Cape Town's breathtaking panoramic and iconic views.

The Wine Shop by Robinson & Sinclair The Wine Shop located on Loop Street, Picture: INSTAGRAM The Wine Shop, located on Loop Street in the heart of Cape Town, is right at the top of the list for wine enthusiasts. With a focus on local wines, sommelier Stanley Zimbizi curates a monthly selection that showcases the best of South African wines. The inviting ambiance and rustic decor create a space where guests can enjoy themselves in the world of wine.

Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or a curious newcomer, The Wine Shop promises to captivate your palate and deepen your appreciation for winemaking. The Athletic Club & Social The Athletic Club & Social, Cape Town. Picture: Supplied The Athletic Club & Social is a a well-known bar with lively and sophisticated bar in downtown Cape Town that blends 1930s and Victorian styles. The bar's eclectic interior transports you to a bygone era with New York-style speak-easy vibes.

The historic three-storied Victorian home features retro furnishings, vibrant colours, captivating artwork, and whimsical decor. The bar radiates an energetic and lively vibe, making it an ideal spot for a memorable night out with friends or a special occasion. The lively energy, coupled with the carefully crafted cocktails, ensures that every visit is an enjoyable one. 14Stories Rooftop Bar