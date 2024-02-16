Re-ignite that spark with these 5 Gauteng activities during the month of love

Although Gauteng, also the golden province, is known for being a business hub, it also is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway. Gauteng is a mere hour or two away for that special getaway as the province connects to almost every city in the country and the continent from eSwatini, Zimbabwe, Zambia to Côte d’Ivoire, through OR Tambo International and Lanseria Airport.

The beauty of being an African hub is that you can also mix business with pleasure and if you’re planning a business trip to the big metropolis, bringing your better half will surely sweeten the deal. If you need a little inspiration to help make the month feel extra special, here are five things to do in the province: Experience African cuisine in an African hub

According to the Gauteng Tourism Authority (GTA), eating out is always at the top of visitor itineraries and province is known for its top restaurants that provide a vast selection of cuisine from across the African continent and the globe. For an authentic African gastronomical experience, consider popping in at Imbizo Shisanyama and Cafe Billi Bi. Imbizo Shisanyama is one of South Africa’s most acclaimed African cuisine restaurants that celebrate authentic African culture and heritage, while Cafe Billi Bi has combined the intimacy of a breakfast nook with the elegance of a posh restaurant, inviting you to feast with your hands and talk with your eyes.

Seek out thrill and adventure GTA said that if travel and adventure are your love drug, then why not plan a special weekend getaway to a place that matches your loved one’s interests? “If its nature and wildlife, there is plenty to choose from. Within a 75-minute drive from OR Tambo International Airport you can immerse yourselves in the tranquil wilderness of the Dinokeng Game Reserve, with elephants, rhinos, leopards, buffalo, and lions,” said GTA.

The tourism body said that the reserve offers lovely lodges, self-drive safaris, restaurants and guided walks to get up close to nature, and you can also spend some special quiet together time in the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden, which is recognised as one of the most beautiful botanical gardens in the world. “Have lunch at the restaurant and buy a special gift to remember the day,” they recommended. Shop till you drop at Diamond Walk

Next on the list of romantic things to do in the province is a luxurious shopping experience in Sandton City/Nelson Mandela Square where you can shop to your heart’s content. “If you’re planning to pop the big question, or just want something uber-special for your loved one, don’t leave without experiencing the Diamond Walk, glittering with exquisite jewellery, top-tier diamonds, luxury shopping, exclusive boutiques, prestigious international brands,” said GTA. The tourism authority also said that for a luxury African shopping experience, The Mall of Africa is the place to go, so don’t miss that hub that offers local African designers a platform to showcase their work.

Float with the clouds on a hot air balloon ride One of the most romantic ways to celebrate your lover is getting carried away on a gentle breeze, under a colourful canopy of hot air to a destination unknown as the sun rises. Being the golden province, you are spoilt for choice as there are several providers to choose from.

“Take an exclusive romantic flight for two. Sip champagne as you drift silently across the beautiful African landscape, watching a spectacular sun rise. “Join a bigger group and soar over the Cradle of Humankind or the Magaliesberg mountain range on a sunrise hot air balloon flight followed by a sumptuous breakfast as you take in your experience,” said GTA. You can also choose to combine a hot air balloon ride with a game viewing experience and fly over several game reserves in the scenic Cradle of Humankind area and look out for the wildlife including four of the “Big Five”.