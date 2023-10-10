Reinard Korf returns to The President Hotel, elevating guest experiences with two decades of hospitality expertise

The President Hotel in Bantry Bay, Cape Town, is delighted to reintroduce and announce the appointment of its new General Manager, Reinard Korf. Korf brings with him nearly two decades of invaluable experience in the dynamic hospitality industry.

He worked at some of the world's biggest hotel chains and also at unique, stand-alone hotels in different parts of the world, including Africa, Europe, Australia, and he has even spent some time in Asia. In 2017, he assumed the role of Operations Manager at The President Hotel, where he served for two years before embarking on a journey to the Netherlands. During his overseas sojourn, he achieved significant milestones, first as the Cluster General Manager for IHG and later as the visionary behind the inauguration of Four Elements, a pioneering zero-energy hotel in the vibrant city of Amsterdam.

Subsequently, Korf assumed the mantle of Head of Hotel Openings at citizenM Hotels, overseeing the group's ambitious portfolio of new properties from conception to grand opening. In February 2021, he returned to Cape Town, taking up the role of Pre-Opening General Manager at the esteemed Rockefeller Hotel, before venturing to Thailand, where he accepted the esteemed position of Vice President for Collective Hospitality. It is often said that home is where the heart resides, and Korf’s heart led him back to the admirable shores of Cape Town, where he embraced the role of General Manager of Pre-Openings, Transitions and Projects, at Newmark Hotels.

“We are excited to welcome Reinard back to The President, and we are confident that he will lead our hotel exceptionally in the coming years as Cape Town’s most loved hotel,” says managing director Jeremy Clayton. The President Hotel in Bantry Bay, Cape Town, is delighted to announce the appointment of its new general manager, Reinard Korf. Picture: Supplied Korf’s arrival at The President Hotel coincides with an exciting phase in the hotel's development. Right now, the hotel is in the midst of making improvements and enhancements to its guest rooms and dining areas to ensure an even better experience for its guests.

Additionally, there's something else to look forward to. In November 2023, The President Hotel will be unveiling the Cove Wellness Spa, a tranquil coastal oasis for both hotel guests and visitors. Sustainability Moreover, the hotel is actively working towards obtaining its Green Key certification, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability.

As Korf returns to his role, his extensive experience and commitment to sustainability are perfectly aligned with the 2023 tourism theme, ‘’Tourism Invests in a Green Future’.’ Korf’s experience in sustainability aligns with the hotel's pursuit of Green Key certification. He can lead sustainability initiatives, reduce the hotel's environmental footprint, and promote eco-friendly practices. This not only aligns with modern traveller preferences but also saves costs in the long run.

Having worked in Cape Town previously, Korf is familiar with the local market, including tourism trends and competition. This knowledge can inform strategic decisions to position The President Hotel effectively in the local hospitality landscape. Additionally, Korf's extensive background in the hospitality industry, his strong leadership skills, commitment to guest service, sustainability expertise, and past experience at The President Hotel uniquely position him to make the hotel better. “I am thrilled to be rejoining the team at this exciting time,” says Korf. “I am passionate about providing guests with memorable experiences, and I’m confident that