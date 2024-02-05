Renowned African lodge makes prestigious global tourism list

Kenya’s JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge has been named as one of the Top 100 New Hotels globally. This announcement, which is a huge honour for the African tourism industry, was made at the AHEAD Awards, the only global awards programme for hospitality experience and design.

This prestigious accolade highlights the lodge’s exceptional achievements in innovative design and sustainable hospitality, the hotel’s general manager Barnabas Wamoto said. “Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Masai Mara National Reserve, JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge has been recognised for seamlessly blending luxury and eco-conscious design,” he said. JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge is a luxury retreat located in the heart of the Masai Mara National Reserve.

Wamoto believes that part of the lodge’s appeal is the “unparalleled safari experience” that it offers its guests. The JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge’s safari experience. Picture: Instagram. “With its commitment to sustainability, exceptional design, and world-class service, the lodge stands as a beacon of responsible luxury travel.” Wamoto said the lodge’s architectural ingenuity reflects a deep respect for its natural surroundings, ensuring minimal environmental impact, while also offering guests an immersive experience in one of the world’s most spectacular wildlife habitats.

“We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from the AHEAD Awards,” he said. He said that JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge’s commitment to sustainability is at the heart of their operations. “We strive to offer our guests a luxurious experience that is both environmentally responsible and culturally enriching.”

Wamoto said the lodge’s sustainable initiatives include energy-efficient systems, water conservation practices, and the use of locally sourced materials and craftsmanship in its construction. The JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge also actively engages in community outreach programmes and cultural heritage. “This award from AHEAD, a leading authority in global hospitality, underscores the lodge’s dedication to setting new standards in sustainable luxury travel,” Wamoto said.

Meanwhile, the JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge also offers guests a unique spa experience and seeks to promote the overall wellness of its guests, all in the heart of the Masai Mara. “Nestled within nature’s haven, the lodge promotes holistic wellness amidst the awe-inspiring landscapes and the rich wildlife presence,” Wamoto added. “Here, luxury meets tranquillity, providing guests a rejuvenating escape from the ordinary.”

The JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge’s spa experience. Picture: Instagram. The JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge spa and wellness offerings include: Eco-luxury accommodation Modern comforts seamlessly blend with sustainable practices, Wamoto said.

“Our lodge’s amenities, made with natural materials, provide guests with an intimate connection to the surrounding environment.” Holistic wellness programmes From daily yoga sessions overlooking the Mara plains to guided meditation under the stars, the lodge’s wellness activities are curated to restore mind, body and soul.

Organic gourmet dining Wamoto said guests can feast on farm-to-table delicacies, which are prepared with fresh produce from their JW Garden, and are complemented by local flavours. Wildlife immersion

Embrace the rhythms of nature with guided safaris, bird-watching excursions, and guided nature walks within the lodge, offering unparalleled opportunities to witness the Great Migration and diverse ecosystems, Wamoto says. Cultural connections Guests at the Kenyan lodge can engage with the Maasai community through village visits, learning about their ancient traditions, dances, and medicinal practices.

“It fosters a deep appreciation for this unique culture,” Wamoto said. The JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge’s wellness amenities include the following: Spa: The lodge offers a range of treatments from their signature treatment “Maasai Celebration” massage, to detoxifying facials and treatments.