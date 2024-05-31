Return SA’s only winter resort to its former glory, says estate agent

Tiffindell Ski Resort, South Africa’s only ski and alpine resort, is closed is on the market for a prospective buyer. According to Chris Stevens of Chris Stevens Real Estate, who is in charge of the sale of the resort, the decision to put the resort on the market is recent.

The ski resort in the Southern Drakensberg of the Eastern Cape is one of two ski resorts in Southern Africa. The other is the Afriski Mountain Resort in Lesotho. “It would be a great pity if this excellent resort is not revived to its former glory. The excellent skiing and snowboarding offered by Tiffindell, as well as a full range of winter pursuits, is the only such venue in South Africa. “The resort also offers summer activities and is an important asset to the entire area, providing employment to local people and custom for local suppliers and other accommodation providers,” said Stevens.

Stevens also confirmed that the resort has been non-operational for 3 years and failed to recover after closing down due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions that rocked the travel and hospitality industry. The resort was established in 1993 on Tiffindell Farm and has been voted number 19 in CNN Travel’s 'World’s Best Ski Runs' in 2014. It is also lies at the altitude at 2 720m, nestled snugly on the slope of Ben McDhui (3001m), the highest peak in Eastern Cape Province, making the hotel the highest resort in South Africa.