Road trip-worthy foods to fuel your travel this Easter holiday

The best thing about a road trip is that the journey can be just as much fun as the destination. That is true whether you are going on a family beach vacation or visiting a cute small town. No matter where you are headed this Easter holiday, there are a few things you must have before you hit the road: a great playlist, a full tank of petrol, and plenty of the best road trip foods to take back hangry feelings.

The general manager at ANEW Resort White River Wayne Blake notes that although grilled cheese sandwiches, meatballs, and chicken wings will always be firm favourites, a few creative alternatives will also inspire your taste buds. Below are Blake’s suggestions of road trip-worthy foods, and a recipe for the ultimate chocolate brownies, to fuel your travel this holiday. Popcorn. Picture: Supplied Durban-style popcorn

Spicy pineapple - tangy fresh pineapple chunks doused in curry powder - is most definitely one of Durban’s most unique snacks, usually sold by street vendors along the beachfront. Be inspired by this unique blend of spices and prepare a pre-mix of chilli powder, sugar, salt, and a dash of vinegar and generously coat freshly popped popcorn. Make enough – it will not last long.

Roasted butternut toasted pumpkin seed and Danish feta salad This scrumptious and filling salad is a perfect roadside “padkos” snack when you need to stretch your legs. Packed with roasted butternut, toasted pumpkin seeds, and Danish feta, it is a flavourful treat that keeps you satisfied (and healthy) on the go. Add couscous, quinoa, chickpeas, or bulgur wheat for additional sustenance.

Pack it in glass mason jars and enjoy a fresh taste wherever your journey leads. Scotch eggs. Picture: Supplied Scotch eggs South African style Portable and tasty as a cold snack, scotch eggs are filling and comfort food at its best. Essentially, they are hard-boiled eggs wrapped in sausage meat, coated in breadcrumbs, and deep-fried for a delicious snack on the go.

For a South African twist, substitute the pork mince for boerewors by simply removing the wors meat from the casting. Prepare a dipping sauce with mayonnaise and a dash of hot sauce or sweet chilli sauce for a satisfying snack. Falafels

Made from wholesome chickpeas, falafels are a fantastic road trip snack. Their crispy exterior and flavoursome interior offer a satisfying crunch and bold taste. Whether eaten on their own or in a pita with chilli and coriander, humus, or tzatziki, falafel is a convenient and tasty option for vegetarians. Chocolate brownies. Picture: Supplied Chocolate brownies

Satisfy your sweet cravings with rich and indulgent chocolate brownies. These heavenly squares of chocolate goodness, whether enjoyed as a mid-journey pick-me-up or a post-adventure reward, are the ultimate road trip dessert. Chocolate brownies recipe Yields: 1 batch

Ingredients 3⁄4 cup flour 1 cup sugar

1⁄4 tsp salt 1⁄4 cup cocoa 1⁄2 cup butter, softened – do not melt completely – best to leave outside the day before in a cool dry spot.

2 eggs, whole 1 tsp vanilla 1⁄2 cup nuts chopped of your choice or use toasted mixed nuts

200g chopped baking chocolate Method Preheat the oven to 185 degrees Celsius.

Grease a square 8cm x 8cm pan. Sift flour with sugar, salt, and cocoa into a mixing bowl, and set aside. Add butter, eggs, and vanilla.

Use a spoon and beat 100 strokes per minute for 3 minutes by hand or 2 minutes on medium speed, with a mixer with a paddle attachment. Stir in nuts and chopped chocolate until evenly mixed through. Pour into the pan and spread out evenly.