Road-tripping? Things to do in KwaZulu-Natal this festive season

If you are making your way to sunny KwaZulu-Natal this festive season, wine tasting should be on your to-do-list. KZN is may not be the wine capital of the world, but you will still get to enjoy picturesque places, delicious food and some of the best wines to come out of the province.

Abingdon Wine Estate in the Midlands is the first farm in KZN to produce a certified estate wine.Their first vines were planted in 2004 and their maiden vintage was produced in 2007. The estate is family-run with father and daughter team, Ian Smorthwaite and Laurie Cooper, taking a hands-on approach to all aspects of viticulture and wine making. Where: Abingdon Estate, 7, District Road, Lions River

When: Fridays and Saturdays 11am to 5pm and select public holidays. Cost: R150 per person to taste five wines. Umgeni Steam Railway Train Trips

Gather the family and take a ride on an 85-year-old steam engine as it meanders along the Valley of 1000 Hills. Travelling through the valley on a train grants you unmatched views of the stunning scenery as you overlook the valley and pass through villages. Before or after the trip, patrons can browse through the Inchanga Station Craft Market where there are various treasures on sale, food to suit most tastes and activities for the whole family.

In the spirit of Christmas, Santa will be on board from December 15-24, and a special “Carols by Candlelight” will be sung upon return from the 5pm trips on December 15 and 16. Where: Inchanga Railway Station. When: December 15 to January 7, 2024.

Cost: R170 for adults. Pensioners and children (2-12) pay R110. For more information visit www.umgenisteamrailway.com. Gondola Night Boat Cruise Soak up the magic of Durban’s waterfront by night as you glide down the canals in a Venetian-style gondola.

Enjoy time out as you let the glittering lights of Durban Point Waterfront mesmerise you. You can choose between different time slots. Once your 30-minute ride is complete you can shop till you drop, or enjoy other fun activities in the vicinity. Where: Zulumoon Gondolas Boat Rides, 39 Timeball Blvd, Point, Durban.

When: Daily. Cost: R 160 per person. Book via www.viator.com. Eat a world class waffle at The Waffle House

A trip to Ramsgate is not complete without a stop at The Waffle House, to indulge in top-notch waffles. The establishment has been serving wholesome, freshly made Belgian waffles since 1991, and has a creative a unique menu that will suit most taste buds. Where: Monday to Sunday 8am–5pm. Closed on Christmas Day.

When: Lot 839, Marine Drive, Ramsgate, KZN. Call 039 314 9424 for more information. iSimangaliso Sunset Game Drive Embark on a game drive in South Africa’s iSimangaliso Wetland Park when animals are most active when you book this sunset game drive.

Join a small group for your journey into the bush during the golden hour. Animals you might spot include leopards, buffalo, elephants, rhinos, zebras, and several species of antelope. Where: iSimangaliso Wetland Park When: Dates and times vary.