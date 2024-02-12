Romantic Valentine’s Day escapes await...

A romantic dinner retreat Celebrate love in style with The Maslow’s sumptuous Valentine’s Day package. Indulge in a tantalising three-course menu crafted by Executive Chef Ofentse Morake and his culinary team at Lacuna Bistro.

Choose from delectable starters like mushroom arancini or fried calamari, followed by mouthwatering mains such as grilled sirloin or panko-crusted chicken. And for dessert, indulge in sweet treats like lemon meringue or chocolate opera cake. Each meal is expertly paired with a bottle of wine, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening of culinary delight. After dinner, retire to a luxury queen room and bask in the comfort of The Maslow’s four-star accommodations. With plush furnishings and modern amenities, it’s the perfect setting for a romantic rendezvous.

Priced at R3,685 per room per night, this Valentine’s Day package includes dinner, accommodations, and the signature Maslow Sandton buffet breakfast. For reservations and inquiries, contact Lacuna Bistro at 010 226 4815 or email [email protected]. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tales of a Wanderer 🌎 (@another.explorer) Love is in the air at Southern Sun

This leap year, seize the opportunity to show your love with a romantic escape at Southern Sun hotels. Treat your partner to an unforgettable stay-over package or indulge in a specially curated dining experience created by our expert chefs. Selected Southern Sun hotels across the country are offering a variety of romantic experiences for couples. Whether it’s a candlelight dinner with a view or an overnight escape, our Valentine’s offers are designed to create unforgettable memories with your special someone.

Visit www.southernsun.com/offers/celebrate-valentines-day to view the many Valentine’s packages on offer and make reservations. Bookings are essential. Seats are limited and subject to availability. Southern Sun hotels. Picture: INSTAGRAM Love and luxury at Erinvale Estate Hotel & Spa

Erinvale Estate Hotel & Spa. Picture: SUPPLIED Escape to a world of romance and luxury at Erinvale Estate Hotel & Spa this Valentine’s Day. From exquisite dining experiences to indulgent spa treatments, we invite couples to celebrate love in style. For a romantic 7-course dinner at Stefan's restaurant you’ll be treated to a culinary journey of epicurean delights. From Chevin Fondue to Prawn Crème Brule, each dish is crafted to tantalise your taste buds and ignite your senses. Indulge in a couples retreat at Lurra Spa, where you’ll enjoy a blissful 90-minute wellness experience followed by a serving of bubbly.

Extend your stay with our exclusive Couples Retreat package, which includes a bottle of bubbly, a romantic turn-down service, and more. Treat your loved one to an unforgettable Valentine’s Day experience at Erinvale Estate Hotel & Spa. To reserve your spot, visit their website or contact us directly. Love and luxury await at Erinvale Estate Hotel & Spa this Valentine’s Day.

A minimum 2 night stay is required, though. The complimentary room upgrade is subject to availability on the day of arrival. To book your ‘Couples Retreat’ package go to https://erinvale.co.za/valentines-accommodation-special/ Stefan’s Valentine’s special dinner costs R840pp and is limited to an intimate 20-guest seating, thus bookings are essential.