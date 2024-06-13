SA ranked as world’s friendliest nation, here’s the Top 10...

South Africa is a friendly nation. That’s a fact and there’s a scientific study to back it up. According to a survey by relocation group Remlity, South Africa took first place as Top 10 of the world’s friendliest nations.

The group revealed that more than 3 000 people from around the world participated in its survey, Big 5 Personality Test. Remlity said its Big 5 Personality Test is based on the scientific “Big Five” model of the five key personality traits: openness, conscientiousness, agreeableness, extraversion and neuroticism. “The questions in our study are based purely on the agreeableness aspect of the test, as it’s deemed the most effective way to gauge social harmony.

“Respondents were asked questions to ascertain how much concern they feel for others, whether they take the time out for other people and whether they like to make people feel at ease,” said the relocation specialists. When it comes to the key findings, the group revealed that South Africa scored an impressive 34.63 out of 40 on the “agreeableness” trait of the Big 5 Personality Test followed by Greece with 33.71 out of 40. “The higher their scores, the more they are deemed to be friendly, generous, helpful, and willing to compromise their interests with others,” said Remlity.

So here is the top 10 friendliest nations in the world and what Remlity had to say about each nation. 1. South Africa South Africa scored the highest on the Big 5 Personality Test's “agreeableness” trait with an impressive 34.63 out of 40. The country on the southernmost point of Africa between two oceans, is beautiful and diverse and provides plenty of compelling reasons to move there.

2. Greece The Greeks rank just behind in second place, scoring 33.71. Often seen as a curious nation, they’ll be more than happy to strike up a conversation with strangers as they hope to build new friendships and relationships. 3. Croatia

Croatia follows closely behind in third, scoring 33.5 out of 40 in the global study. Tourism is so important to the local economy that many visitors find Croats to be polite and welcoming, wanting to leave a lasting positive impression on those they interact with. 4. Mexico In fourth place are those from Mexico, known for having a strong sense of community and being a happy nation which comes across in how they interact with strangers. Mexico scored 33.47 out of 40 in the survey.

5. Sweden Rounding off the top five are those from Sweden, who follow closely behind with 33.30 for their agreeability in the study. While they might have a reputation of being slightly reserved at first, Swedish people are incredibly welcoming and value honesty and equality. 6. Australia

Australia ranked in sixth spot, with an average agreeableness score of 33.13. Australian residents have a reputation for being incredibly friendly and laid-back with neighbours and strangers alike, with “mate” being one of their most common greetings. 7. Canada Canada is regularly one of the most popular places to move to, and the friendliness of the locals is a key reason for this. The study proved this to be true, with Canadians scoring an average of 32.84 out of 40.

8. Germany German residents don’t always have a reputation for being overly warm, however, with a score of 32.66 out of 40, Germany ranks as the 8th most friendly nation in the world, beating neighbours Belgium, France and the Netherlands. 9. Estonia