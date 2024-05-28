SA remote work visa will allow hospitality service providers to tap into the digital nomad market

The hospitality industry has welcomed the government’s approval of the remote work visa and has dubbed it a game changer that will boost the sector and open doors for hotels, guest houses and holiday rentals to attract a new wave of international guests. According to online booking solutions platform NightsBridge, the visa is a significant opportunity for growth and innovation and the company’s managing director, Theresa Emerick, believes the visa clears the way for South African properties to effectively engage the lucrative digital nomad demographic.

Emerick highlighted that for those that cater to the unique needs of these globe-roaming professionals, it will pay dividends. The remote work visa allows foreign remote workers earning over R1 million per year to legally work in South Africa for up to three years. The tourism and hospitality industry has been advocating for the visa, hoping to boost tourism numbers and reduce unemployment in the country, whilst civilians have been on the fence about the visa citing that it could drive up accommodation costs for locals and push them out of cities.

According to travel industry news site Skift, there are currently 17.3 million Americans identifying as digital nomads and significant markets in the UK and Germany – the demand is surging. These countries are already top inbound markets for South Africa, and attracting this new demographic can significantly boost their growth which is why the industry supports the visa. “South Africa checks all those boxes, putting us in pole position to become a hotspot for these professionals. Digital nomads crave flexibility, new cultural experiences and destinations with an appealing quality of life and low cost of living,” said Emerick.