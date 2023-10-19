South African Tourism is currently showcasing South Africa as destination for golf tourism at the International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) in Lisbon, Portugal. The event, which runs from October 16 - 19, is a bespoke trade show for golf destinations, resorts and courses and provides them with the opportunity to connect with leading global golf travel agents and tour operators who help grow the world’s outbound tourism market.

The IGTM also serves as a prime platform for South Africa to showcase the country’s burgeoning golf tourism industry. Zinhle Nzama, Acting Chief Conventions Bureau Officer at South African Tourism, said that participating in the IGTM is a testament to their commitment to promoting South Africa as a premier golf tourism destination. “Our country’s unique blend of world-class golf courses, stunning landscapes and rich cultural experiences make it an ideal choice for golf enthusiasts, and we are thrilled to engage with industry professionals from around the globe,” she said.

Nzama also added that South African Tourism has diligently worked towards positioning the country as a golfing destination. “With a diverse range of golf courses encompassing coastal links and those nestled against picturesque mountains and savannahs, South Africa offers a golfing experience unparalleled elsewhere,” said Nzama. She also said that the country’s mild climate ensures year-round playability, with the summer months, from November to March, being particularly popular among golfers.

“Golf tourism significantly contributes to the local economy by attracting tourists who spend on accommodation, food, transportation, and other services. “This increased revenue supports local businesses and creates job opportunities, enriching the entire tourism value chain,” said Nzama. SA Tourism said that the significance of this participation is underscored by the remarkable growth in tourist arrivals recorded in South Africa.