Sojern and Profitroom join forces to assist hotels to get direct bookings and increase revenue

Travel marketing platform Sojern announced that it has partnered with Profitroom, a booking and technology platform. According to the travel marketing platform, the collaboration seeks to equip hotels worldwide with a powerful combination of advanced booking technology and data-driven marketing solutions and enable hoteliers to effortlessly reach travellers searching for a place to stay and drive direct bookings on their website, ultimately leading to increased revenue.

Josh Beckwith, managing director, Global Strategic Accounts and Partnerships, said that as travellers increasingly rely on multiple digital channels to discover, plan and book their trips, the hospitality industry is undergoing a profound shift. “This collaboration between Sojern and Profitroom is perfectly timed to address the evolving needs of hoteliers of all sizes, helping them navigate the complex landscape of digital marketing and guest acquisition, and ultimately drive measurable results while boosting profitability,” said Beckwith. He also said they were thrilled to partner with Profitroom to empower hotels with the tools and insights they needed to succeed in today's competitive market.

According to Sojern, Profitroom boasts one of the highest-converting booking engines on the market, complemented by powerful marketing automation tools, an advanced channel manager, and a website builder. “By integrating these offerings with Sojern's digital marketing capabilities, hoteliers can optimise their online presence, attract high-value guests and streamline operations,” said the travel marketing platform. Also commenting on the partnership, Samantha Williams, commercial director, Profitroom, said they were excited to join forces with Sojern and help hoteliers accelerate growth while increasing direct online revenue.

“By leveraging each other's strengths, we will equip hotels with a winning combination of innovative technology and data-driven marketing solutions. This partnership will enable hotels to stand out in a crowded marketplace, increase direct bookings and boost revenue,” said Williams. She also highlighted that Profitroom had made significant progress in the Polish, South African, LATAM, UK and Nordic markets, with among 3 500 hotels and resorts worldwide, and their partnership with Sojern would further enhance their global reach amongst hoteliers. Sojern also recently released the latest version of its Sojern Travel Marketing Platform, featuring enhanced AI-powered audiences, showcasing the company's commitment to leveraging its deep technological expertise on a global scale.