South Africa among the Top 5 countries with the highest number of female pilots

South Africa and India are making strides in the employment of female pilots. According to a study by the International Society of Women Airline Pilots in 2021, India has over 1200 female pilots taking to the skies, around 10% of them being commercial pilots. The ISA study revealed that 12.4% of India’s pilots were women. Ireland and South Africa followed with 9.9% of the countries’ pilots being female.

Though the figures are not very high, they are significant in comparison to other countries around the world. Leading countries for female airline pilots. Picture: ISA21.org A recent report by the Anadolu Agency, Türkiye’s national carrier Turkish Airlines employs 329 female pilots with two of those being South Africans, Annabel Vundla, the airline’s first black female captain, and First Officer Refilwe Moreetsi, the first black female management pilot. The airline highlighted that in South Africa, the number of female pilots had grown over the past few years and women now made up almost 10% of all pilots in the country.

When it comes to India, the country has long been empowering women to break barriers and make their mark in traditionally male-dominated fields. Commenting on equality in the aviation industry, Turkish Airlines said that women were demonstrating a strong desire to pursue a career in piloting and aviation-related jobs around the world. “Piloting a plane shouldn’t be a matter of gender. It’s about talent, desire and determination,” said the carrier.