Monday, September 11, 2023

South Africa ranks as the fifth most rugby-obsessed country in the world. Here’s what the top 10 looks like...

Bok captain Siya Kolisi holds up a trophy. The Boks are the defending champions at The Rugby World Cup 2023. Picture: Instagram Springboks Page

Published 3h ago

Share

South Africans are 100% behind the Boks and it’s no secret that we are a rugby-loving nation and we’re in it to win it. After all, the Springboks have won the RWC three times.

A study by The Grueling Truth found that South Africa ranks 5th on the list of the most rugby-obsessed countries in the world.

The Grueling Truth looked at Google Trends to compile the rankings and the list. According to the website, its study tracked search interest over the past 12 months for topics such as rugby, Rugby World Cup, rugby league, rugby results, rugby news, rugby match and rugby fixtures.

The data collected found that Papua New Guinea is the most rugby-obsessed country in the world, followed by Fiji, Ireland, New Zealand and, of course, South Africa.

So here is the top 10 of the most rugby-obsessed countries.

1. Papua New Guinea

2. Fiji

3. Ireland

4. New Zealand

5. South Africa

6. UK

7. France

8. Namibia

9. Australia

10. Sri Lanka

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from The Gruelling Truth said: “The fact that Papua New Guinea claims the top spot among rugby-enthusiastic nations, surpassing even the traditional rugby powerhouses, highlights the global appeal of the sport.

“This diverse ranking underscores rugby’s exceptional capacity to unite different corners of the world through the spirit of competition.”

