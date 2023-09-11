South Africa ranks as the fifth most rugby-obsessed country in the world. Here’s what the top 10 looks like...

South Africans are 100% behind the Boks and it’s no secret that we are a rugby-loving nation and we’re in it to win it. After all, the Springboks have won the RWC three times. A study by The Grueling Truth found that South Africa ranks 5th on the list of the most rugby-obsessed countries in the world.

The Grueling Truth looked at Google Trends to compile the rankings and the list. According to the website, its study tracked search interest over the past 12 months for topics such as rugby, Rugby World Cup, rugby league, rugby results, rugby news, rugby match and rugby fixtures. The data collected found that Papua New Guinea is the most rugby-obsessed country in the world, followed by Fiji, Ireland, New Zealand and, of course, South Africa. So here is the top 10 of the most rugby-obsessed countries.

1. Papua New Guinea 2. Fiji 3. Ireland

4. New Zealand 5. South Africa 6. UK

7. France 8. Namibia 9. Australia