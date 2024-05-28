South African travel agency nominated for ‘Africa's Best Cruise Travel Agency’ at World Cruise Awards

South African travel agency Cruise Vacations has been nominated for “Africa’s Best Cruise Travel Agency” at the World Cruise Awards. The cruise awards serves to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence in the global cruise sector.

The Johannesburg agency has been nominated for the third-consecutive year. Gaynor Galbraith-Neill, the owner of Cruise Vacations, said her team were delighted to be have been nominated again. “Being nominated and winning in 2022 and 2023 was a huge honour for our small and dedicated team, to be acknowledged once again in these prestigious global awards with our 2024 nomination is an incredible accolade in itself,” she said.

World Cruise Awards managing director Chris Frost said the cruise industry was growing exponentially, with a multitude of new cruise ship launches, new cruise destinations and ports undergoing expansion programmes. “It is incredibly exciting to see some of the developments and innovation sweeping our industry, and World Cruise Awards looks forward to showcasing the organisations leading our industry to new heights.” The travel agency enjoyed significant growth in the past year and attributed its success to its dedication to its travel partners.