South Africans get double discount from Air Belgium as part of Last Call for Summer campaign

It’s not too late for South Africans to escape winter and experience some summer fun in Europe as Air Belgium announced that it has doubled its discount for travellers as part of its Last Call for Summer campaign. The airline announced that it has increased its discount for South African travellers from 10% to 20% valid for sale until August 15.

According to the airline, this special is designed to encourage more South African travellers to explore the beauty and culture of Belgium. The travel validity extends from August 11 to October 21 and November 11 to December 22. Emmanuel Menu, Air Belgium’s chief commercial officer, said that with the rand still low, they want to make European travel more affordable for South African travellers. “We believe that travel should be accessible and enjoyable for everyone, and this campaign is a testament to that commitment. We look forward to welcoming more South African guests on board and providing them with an unforgettable travel experience,” said Menu.