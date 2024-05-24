South Africa’s only ski resort is up for sale

South Africa’s only ski and alpine resort, Tiffindell Ski Resort, is closed and up for sale. The ski resort in the Southern Drakensberg of the Eastern Cape is one of two ski resorts in Southern Africa. The other is the Afriski Mountain Resort in Lesotho. According to the hotel’s website, the hotel closed down due to Covid and is on the market.

“Tiffindell is not just a ski resort. It is a glorious mountain retreat. Skiing and snowboarding in winter; great hikes, 4x4 tracks, fishing and more in summer. Unfortunately, Tiffindell was closed due to COVID, and is now for sale,” read the website. The notice of closure is also on its Google page and Instagram page. With South Africans heading into winter, the resort would’ve been the only place to enjoy a ski holiday with family or loved ones in the country.

The resort was established in 1993 on Tiffindell Farm and has been voted number 19 in CNN Travel’s 'World’s Best Ski Runs' in 2014. It is also lies at the altitude at 2 720m, nestled snugly on the slope of Ben McDhui (3001m), the highest peak in Eastern Cape Province, making the hotel the highest resort in South Africa. The ski resort features cabins, ski lifts, a restaurant, ski shop and used to have a ski school offering three months of skiing and snowboarding during June, July and August for aspiring skiers.