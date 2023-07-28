Springbok captain Siya Kolisi appointed as the global advocate for South African Tourism

South African Tourism announced that it has partnered with South Africa’s rugby captain, Siya Kolisi, who is the new global brand advocate. The partnership between Kolisi and South African Tourism is in collaboration with Roc Nation Sports International, the world-renowned agency that represents Kolisi locally and internationally.

The announcement was made via a 90-second video, “The Best of Us”, at a star-studded event attended by Grammy- Award-winning musician Zakes Bantwini and jazz legend Vusi Mahlasela at Sky Hotel in Sandton. According to the marketing entity, the Springbok captain is the first of the advocates who form part of its new global campaign that looks to celebrate the country’s excellence by partnering with South Africans who are making waves on the global stage in their various fields, including sports, arts and culture, and academia. Acting chief executive officer at South African Tourism, Nomasonto Ndlovu, said that with the Rugby World Cup starting in September in France, and as the Springboks prepare for the upcoming tournament, Kolisi is the perfect candidate to partner with in their marketing and promotional efforts as they want to attract more visitors to the country.

“He is an exceptional South African whose story and journey inspire people from various parts of the globe. He is a true South African icon,” said Ndlovu. Commenting on this momentous occasion, the captain hailing from Zwide township in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape said he was super excited about this partnership because as a proud advocate for our country, he has always spoken about how much he loves South Africa. “I see this partnership as an opportunity to promote the entire tourism sector in South Africa, and I want to be a leading voice in encouraging everyone to come and see the best of what the country, and we as South Africans, have to offer,” said Kolisi.

South African Tourism also said that Kolisi’s authentic leadership and worldwide appeal was the compelling reason why South African Tourism has come to walk this journey with him towards inspiring the nation, inspiring the tourism sector, and inspiring travellers. The year-long collaboration will see Kolisi represent the country in different capacities with the aim of repositioning South Africa locally and in its key source markets internationally. “With the global tourism industry well on its recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic, various destinations are showcasing their tourism offerings to attract travellers.