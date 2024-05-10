Stellenbosch’s wine routes chairperson is optimistic about wine tourism in the Western Cape

Chairperson of the Stellenbosch Wine Routes board, Michael Ratcliffe, is hopeful about the future of wine tourism in the Western Cape.

“The wine industry is getting better. It's gaining trust and becoming more prestigious. About half of the producers are making money, and the top 10% are doing exceptionally well,” he said. “But we don't need more wine; we need more wine brands. So, we're doing all right in that department. Now, it's time for wine tourism to catch up. Right now, it feels like we're chasing a car. But once we catch up, we need to do something" Ratcliffe is set to speak at this year's Wine & Food Tourism Conference on May 30 at Lanzerac in Stellenbosch. The conference aims to explore ways to boost profitability in the sector.

Encouraging local wine tourism to make the most of existing opportunities with creativity and finesse, Ratcliffe pointed out: "The US is our fastest-growing market and there are direct flights from the US to Cape Town every day. "The new Cape Winelands Airport will help, but it won't be ready until at least 2027. Plus, we shouldn't overlook the potential of international cruise liners. Recently, we had two big luxury liners dock in Cape Town at the same time, bringing a flood of visitors. It's a huge opportunity, but we need to manage it well." Ratcliffe also stressef the importance of collaboration and raising standards.

“If we work together, we can achieve more. Collective marketing is powerful. But let's also highlight what makes South Africa unique.” He emphasises the need for strategic planning in wine tourism, including embracing digital tools for marketing and booking. Regarding Stellenbosch Wine Routes, Ratcliffe explained: “We can't cater to mass tourism, so we've focused on quality over quantity. Our Vision 2030 strategy is all about value. Imagine other regions like Elgin and Worcester doing the same. Collaboration is key.”

He also sees potential in the Cape's off-season. “Winter brings wealthy US safari tourists and visitors from the Middle East. Why not offer them a wine experience before or after their safaris? We have a golden opportunity; we just need to offer top-notch experiences.” Ratcliffe, a believer in hands-on training, advocated for the investment in staff development and maintaining high standards.