Sun City Resort’s Valley of the Waves closes for annual maintenance

As part of efforts to make sure that Valley of the Waves remains a world-class facility, the Sun City Resort in the North West is closing the water theme park for maintenance. According to the resort, the closure will take place from May 13 until June 21, ahead of the June school holidays.

Resort General Manager Brett Hoppé said that although the Valley of Waves will be closed, there were other water activities at the resort to be enjoyed. “While our water park closes annually to ensure that it remains in world-class condition, guests need not fear, Sun City has a long list of other fun water sports and activities available for the whole family,” said Hoppé. He highlighted that guests can still enjoy the man-made Waterworld Lake and participate in activities including skiing, cruising or gliding over water in front of the rolling lawns of the Cabanas Hotel.