Sun City Resort’s Valley of the Waves closes for annual maintenance

As part of efforts to make sure that Valley of the Waves remains a world-class facility, the Sun City Resort in the North West is closing the water theme park for maintenance.
According to the resort, the closure will take place from May 13 until June 21, ahead of the June school holidays.
Resort General Manager Brett Hoppé said that although the Valley of Waves will be closed, there were other water activities at the resort to be enjoyed.
“While our water park closes annually to ensure that it remains in world-class condition, guests need not fear, Sun City has a long list of other fun water sports and activities available for the whole family,” said Hoppé.
He highlighted that guests can still enjoy the man-made Waterworld Lake and participate in activities including skiing, cruising or gliding over water in front of the rolling lawns of the Cabanas Hotel.
The North West Province offers almost year-round sunshine, making Sun City the perfect destination to visit any time of year.
The temperatures constantly fluctuate between 20°C and 30°C, with winter and autumn being the best months to visit this region and enjoy water activities.
If you’re planning on visiting the region, you can also visit the nearby Pilanesberg National Park, a thriving Big Five reserve with over 300 species of birds and 61 species of mammals, including rare ones like the black rhino, sable antelope and brown hyena.