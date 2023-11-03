In addition to their corporate responsibility efforts, Sun International actively addresses the pressing issues of poverty and limited access to education in the communities where they operate. Sun International's latest solar installation at Sun City has been a commendable success, surpassing all expectations. Reports indicate that the company saved over R1 million in just the past two months, thanks to their innovative solar plant.

This impressive installation, a R16 million, grid-tied system with a 1.4 MW installed capacity and 2,584 550 W monocrystalline solar photovoltaic modules, was completed on the roof of Sun City’s conference and entertainment centre. This move significantly reduces the resort’s dependence on South Africa’s electricity grid. The solar system, as reported by “Creamer Media’s Engineering News”, currently fulfils approximately 10% to 15% of Sun City's electricity requirements, with the anticipation of peak production reaching its zenith in mid-December.