TAAG Angola Airlines add a user-friendly tool to help passengers upgrade

Travellers now have the opportunity to submit their bids for seat upgrades up to 24 hours before their departure. Successful bidders not only move to the front of the plane but also enjoy the benefits associated with Plusgrade’s Business or First class tickets. These benefits include an increased baggage allowance, access to exclusive airport lounges, priority boarding and more comfortable and spacious seats.

Online seat auctions are becoming more popular. Not only do they allow airlines to generate additional revenue from otherwise empty seats, but they also offer passengers a straightforward method to secure an upgrade. With Plusgrade, business class seats become more accessible as passengers simply name the price they are willing to pay for an upgrade, and a silent auction determines the outcome. In a few easy steps, TAAG passengers can:

1. Verify if any upgrades are available, and check their eligibility to enter the auction. 2. Submit a value offer for an upgrade to a higher flight class. 3. Pay for the offer by credit card.

Offers can be made up to 24 hours before the flight departs, and a customer’s credit card is only billed if their bid is successful. All eligible passengers are notified by email. If the bid is successful, your credit card will be charged accordingly, and a new boarding pass issued. If not, no money will be deducted, and your flight details will remain unchanged. The service is available to the majority of passengers complying with the terms and conditions in place.