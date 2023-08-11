TAAG Angola Airlines increases frequency to Kinshasa, strengthening co-operation between the SADC regions

TAAG Angola Airlines announced that it will offer an additional frequency on the Luanda to Kinshasa connection, commencing from August 14. According to the airline, added Kinshasa frequency is part of efforts to promote trade, business development, and mobility between Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a statement released by the airline, it said the Kinshasa route will have four weekly frequencies, departing from Luanda on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, operated by its DASH-8 aircraft with a total capacity of 74 passengers – 64 in economy class and 10 passengers in business class. “Angola shares an extensive border with the DRC, and there is a significant flow of bilateral trade between the two countries. “Both countries develop strong co-operation and are integrated into regional organisations, namely the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), Gulf of Guinea Commission (CGG), and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR),” said TAAG Angola Airlines.