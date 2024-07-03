Table Bay Hotel gets billion rand refurbishment, set to relaunch as an InterContinental brand hotel in 2025

Table Bay Hotel is getting a million-dollar refurbishment ahead of its relaunch as the InterContinental Table Bay Cape Town in 2025. According to IGH Hotels & Resorts the refurbished hotel is the InterContinental brand’s first showing in Cape Town, marking a significant milestone in IHG’s luxury portfolio.

The hotel is part of a partnership between IHG Hotels & Resorts and the V&A Waterfront, where V& A Waterfront will redevelop the hotel whilst it will be managed by Sun International. Haitham Mattar, managing director of India, Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said this marked a significant chapter for them in the African market. “It’s a privilege to bring one of Cape Town’s beloved properties under the InterContinental brand as the first in the city.

“With its rich history, scenic location, and a legacy of excellence, this iconic property perfectly embodies the essence of the InterContinental brand, and we are excited to work with V&A Waterfront and Sun international on maintaining its legacy,” said Mattar. V&A Waterfront CEO David Green said they were delighted to see this uniquely located hotel undergo an extensive transformation to re-launch under the prestigious InterContinental brand. “The Waterfront will be investing in excess of R1 billion to refurbish and convert the existing Table Bay Hotel into an InterContinental. IHG’s global expertise and standards and the all-important IHG One Loyalty program will attract additional international visitors to Cape Town.

“We are confident that the prestigious InterContinental brand will elevate the hotel’s standing and bolster the overarching tourism ambitions here in Cape Town,” said Green. He added that they were pleased to continue their long-standing relationship with Sun International, which will manage the hotel on their behalf, and were firmly of the view that their collaboration with IHG will enhance the operating performance and customer experience of this iconic hotel. Sun International CEO, Anthony Leeming, expressed enthusiasm about the agreement, as the proud owner and operator of The Table Bay Hotel for almost 30 years.