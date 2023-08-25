With all that South Africa has to offer the world when it comes to travel and tourism, visiting Table Mountain is a must. The country’s natural feature is raking in the accolades and is now considered the most picture-perfect natural feature in Mzansi.

Titan Travel conducted research into the popularity of world-famous natural wonders on Instagram, TikTok, Google and Tripadvisor to reveal which natural wonders of the world are most worthy of an Instagram post. South Africa’s Table Mountain shined through and landed in second place on the list of the 10 most Instagrammable natural wonders of the world. Hooray! Its natural beauty saw it bag the second spot with more than 1.2 million posts, which was preceded by the Grand Canyon with more than 4.2 million posts.

Table Mountain remains a popular South African tourist attraction and was also recently named the fifth most popular natural wonder of the world, according to Titan Travel. Table Mountain has also has been voted as one of the best tourist attractions and Africa’s leading tourist attraction at the World Travel Awards. Visitors to the natural wonder get unparalleled views of Cape Town and the Atlantic Ocean, which is no wonder the natural destination is fast becoming a world icon.

Here is the list of the 10 most Instagrammable natural wonders in the world: 1. Grand Canyon, US, at 4 249 920 million Instagram posts. 2. Table Mountain, South Africa, at 1 277 821 million.

3. Halong Bay, Vietnam, at 1 170 551 million. 4. Great Barrier Reef, Australia, at 989 021. 5. Matterhorn, Switzerland, at 969 746.

6. Cliffs of Moher, Ireland, at 693 771. 7. Arches National Park, US, at 663 839. 8. Sahara Desert in Algeria, Chad, Egypt, Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Sudan, Tunisia, at 631 092.