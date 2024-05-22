Technicians working to resolve baggage sorting challenges at OR Tambo International Airport

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said that its team of IT network technicians were working in resolving baggage sorting challenges at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. According to a statement released by the management for South Africa’s airports, it experienced network-related challenges with its baggage sorting system in the domestic terminal on the morning of Tuesday, May 21.

“As a result, bags checked into the facility are unable to be processed through the sortation system. We can confirm that our team of IT network technicians is actively engaged in resolving this matter promptly,” said ACSA. The company also cautioned passengers to expect delays in the processing of their luggage until a solution is implemented. “Until then, airport staff is currently processing bags manually, and management can confirm that operations have not been impacted,” said ACSA.

The airports’ management company also advised travellers to factor these potential delays into their travel plans and to contact their airlines for further flight information and updates. O.R Tambo International Airport, previously known as Johannesburg International Airport, is Africa's biggest and busiest airport, facilitating over 21 million passengers a year. This is not the first time that ACSA has experienced issues with its baggage sortation system at OR Tambo International Airport.