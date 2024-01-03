TEFL teacher shares 20 years’ worth of lessons on teaching and travelling

Teaching English as a foreign language (TEFL) gave Cape Town resident Kirsten Colquhoun the opportunity to visit 27 countries by the time she was 29 – all while earning an income. According to the teacher, after graduating with a degree in English and psychology from UCT, she packed her bags and set off for Thailand to begin her globe-trotting adventure, which ultimately influenced the trajectory of her life and career.

“I knew as soon as I started teaching that I wasn’t going to stop, so I just didn’t go back home. Since then, I’ve taught and lived in six countries, including China, Spain, and England. It’s an experience I recommend to everyone,” said Colquhoun. She now develops curriculum resources and provides teacher training at The TEFL Academy, South Africa’s leading TEFL qualification provider. Colquhoun said that teaching abroad allowed her to save up and spend the school holidays travelling all over the world, offering a blueprint for local graduates who want to kick-start a career in teaching, or simply take a gap year in 2024.

This is as qualified teachers can expect to earn between R190 and R560 an hour, as well as invaluable work experience. “Throughout my time overseas, I picked up skills like public speaking and problem-solving, which was great for me professionally. Living and teaching in a foreign country is such an amazing experience for your independence.” “It shows you how flexible and adaptable you are. That all looks great on your CV; it shows that you’re a go-getter. There’s also the possibility of picking up another language, which is always a beneficial skill,” said Colquhoun.

But her time abroad was not without its challenges. The teacher revealed that she found teaching in some rural areas difficult, since fewer people were likely to speak English. She added that she also had to overcome her naturally shy and introverted personality to become an effective teacher, which was ultimately an opportunity for personal growth. “Travel allowed me to become a new person. To be successful in teaching and building a life overseas, I had to discover a side of myself that could handle anything. It helps that, when you’re in a new country, you can be whoever you want to. So, I left that shy, quiet person in Cape Town and became someone who was self-confident,” said Colquhoun.